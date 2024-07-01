Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Japan: Eataly celebrates Italian cuisine with a special campaign in Tokyo

Japan: Eataly celebrates Italian cuisine with a special campaign in Tokyo
01 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
1 July 2024_ Eataly, the well-known Italian brand, will launch a special campaign in collaboration with Niijima Village, Tokyo, from 1 to 31 August 2024. The initiative aims to promote Italian cuisine using local ingredients from Niijima, such as ' koga-seki', a unique volcanic stone. Special dishes combining Italian and Japanese culinary traditions will be offered in the five Eataly stores in Tokyo, including mixed appetizers and desserts such as cannoli and Maritozzi. The campaign will also include sustainable wines from the Sicilian winery Donnafugata. Jiji.com reports it. This collaboration represents a cultural bridge between Italy and Japan, enhancing the gastronomic excellences of both countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
