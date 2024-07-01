Japan: Eataly celebrates Italian cuisine with a special campaign in Tokyo

1 July 2024_ Eataly, the well-known Italian brand, will launch a special campaign in collaboration with Niijima Village, Tokyo, from 1 to 31 August 2024. The initiative aims to promote Italian cuisine using local ingredients from Niijima, such as ' koga-seki', a unique volcanic stone. Special dishes combining Italian and Japanese culinary traditions will be offered in the five Eataly stores in Tokyo, including mixed appetizers and desserts such as cannoli and Maritozzi. The campaign will also include sustainable wines from the Sicilian winery Donnafugata. Jiji.com reports it. This collaboration represents a cultural bridge between Italy and Japan, enhancing the gastronomic excellences of both countries.