Japan: Economic analyst Morinaga criticizes government support measures

September 2, 2024_ Economic analyst Takuro Morinaga, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, expressed his views on the recent support measures for electricity and gas bills announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Morinaga stressed that these measures, which will take effect in August and September, appear to be linked to upcoming general elections and do not offer real relief to Japanese families. He also pointed out that despite a monthly saving of about 2,000 yen, the price increases of more than 1,000 products scheduled for September will cancel out the benefits. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. Morinaga also criticized the lack of a supplementary budget to stimulate the economy, suggesting that the economic situation of families remains critical, especially for part-time workers and small businesses.