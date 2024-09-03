Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Economic analyst Morinaga criticizes government support measures

September 2, 2024_ Economic analyst Takuro Morinaga, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, expressed his views on the recent support...

Japan: Economic analyst Morinaga criticizes government support measures
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ Economic analyst Takuro Morinaga, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, expressed his views on the recent support measures for electricity and gas bills announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Morinaga stressed that these measures, which will take effect in August and September, appear to be linked to upcoming general elections and do not offer real relief to Japanese families. He also pointed out that despite a monthly saving of about 2,000 yen, the price increases of more than 1,000 products scheduled for September will cancel out the benefits. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. Morinaga also criticized the lack of a supplementary budget to stimulate the economy, suggesting that the economic situation of families remains critical, especially for part-time workers and small businesses.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
treatment his sequenziario istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza