Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
August 16, 2024_ Japan's economy recorded an annual growth of 3.1% in the second quarter of 2024, reaching a nominal value of 600 trillion yen for...

Japan: Economic growth hits 600 trillion yen milestone in second quarter
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ Japan's economy recorded an annual growth of 3.1% in the second quarter of 2024, reaching a nominal value of 600 trillion yen for the first time. This result marks a major milestone for Japan, highlighting a sustained economic recovery after the difficulties of previous years. Analysts attribute this growth to an increase in consumer spending and an increase in exports. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of this development for the country's economic stability. Japan's economic growth is crucial to its role in the global economy, especially in the context of international challenges and changes in markets.

