Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Eiko Ishizawa and arflex exhibition celebrates Italian art and design

12 July 2024_ An exhibition that combines art and design will be held at the arflex store in Tokyo, from 11 July to 4 August 2024. The event,...

Japan: Eiko Ishizawa and arflex exhibition celebrates Italian art and design
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 July 2024_ An exhibition that combines art and design will be held at the arflex store in Tokyo, from 11 July to 4 August 2024. The event, entitled 'GREEN GREEN GREEN', will feature the works of Japanese artist Eiko Ishizawa, resident in Amsterdam, along with a selection of plants and furnishings. Arflex, a well-known design brand born in Italy in 1951, continues to promote the integration between art and furniture, offering products that combine aesthetics and functionality. The exhibition will take place at the Tsutaya Electrics store in Setagaya, Tokyo. Nicovideo.jp reports it. Entry is free and the event will also be documented on Instagram.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
be Nicovideo.jp reports it linea at
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza