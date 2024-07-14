Japan: Eiko Ishizawa and arflex exhibition celebrates Italian art and design

12 July 2024_ An exhibition that combines art and design will be held at the arflex store in Tokyo, from 11 July to 4 August 2024. The event, entitled 'GREEN GREEN GREEN', will feature the works of Japanese artist Eiko Ishizawa, resident in Amsterdam, along with a selection of plants and furnishings. Arflex, a well-known design brand born in Italy in 1951, continues to promote the integration between art and furniture, offering products that combine aesthetics and functionality. The exhibition will take place at the Tsutaya Electrics store in Setagaya, Tokyo. Nicovideo.jp reports it. Entry is free and the event will also be documented on Instagram.