Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Japan: Election for new Liberal Democratic Party president coming up with record number of candidates

September 10, 2024_ Elections for the new chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, following the expiration of Prime Minister Fumio...

Japan: Election for new Liberal Democratic Party president coming up with record number of candidates
September 10, 2024_ Elections for the new chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, following the expiration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's term, will be announced on September 12, 2024 and will take place on September 27. So far, eight candidates have officially declared their intention to participate, surpassing the record five candidates in 2008 and 2012. Key topics of discussion include the handling of an illicit financing case, the introduction of an optional marital surname system, and measures to combat price increases. The new leadership could lead to an imminent dissolution of the House of Representatives, making this election crucial for the future of the party. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The election is particularly significant in an evolving political environment, with the possibility of substantial changes in the direction of the Japanese government.

