Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Japan: Election for the leadership of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan underway

September 7, 2024_ The leadership contest of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was announced on September 7, 2024, with four candidates...

08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 7, 2024_ The leadership contest of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was announced on September 7, 2024, with four candidates running: former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, former leader Yukio Edano, Representative Kenta Izumi, and Congresswoman Harumi Yoshida. The election will be held during a special congress on September 23. During a debate organized by the Japan National Press Club, the candidates discussed key issues such as taxation, security, and political reform. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. The Constitutional Democratic Party is one of the main opposition parties in Japan, and its policies will influence the political landscape of the country.

