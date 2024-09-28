Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Japan: Election of the new president of the Liberal Democratic Party, Ishiba Shigeru wins

September 27, 2024_ The election for the new president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan was held on September 27, 2024, culminating in...

September 27, 2024_ The election for the new president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan was held on September 27, 2024, culminating in the victory of Ishiba Shigeru, the party's former secretary general. A record nine candidates participated in the race, but only Ishiba and the current Minister of Economy, Takaichi Sanae, made it to the final runoff. Ishiba promised to work for a safe and prosperous Japan, while support for Takaichi highlighted the importance of female representation in Japanese politics. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The election was a pivotal moment for the LDP as it seeks to renew itself and address current political challenges.

