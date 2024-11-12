Japan: Elections for new Prime Minister conclude with Ishiba appointed

November 11, 2024_ Japan has held a prime ministerial election that, with the ruling party losing its majority, went to a second round of voting between Shigeru Ishiba and Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yukio Noda for the first time in 30 years. Ishiba was ultimately named prime minister, despite falling short of a majority in the first round, which bodes well for his administration. The new government, Ishiba's second, was formally installed after a ceremony at the Imperial Palace, with new ministers appointed to replace those who lost the election. Ishiba announced plans to reform the political financing law by the end of the year, 毎日新聞 reported. The appointment of Ishiba, a veteran politician and member of the Liberal Democratic Party, marks a pivotal moment for Japanese politics amid growing instability.