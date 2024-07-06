Japan: Elections for the governor of Kagoshima prefecture enter the final phase

July 5, 2024_ The Kagoshima Prefecture governorship election has entered its final stage, with candidates intensifying their campaigns. Candidate Makiko Yonemaru, a former prefectural council member, held a rally in Kagoshima City, criticizing the plan to build a sports hall on the Dolphin Port site. Celebrity Dewi Sukarno supported Yonemaru, highlighting the need to preserve Sakurajima's landscape. Candidate Rika Hinokuchi, co-representative of a civic organization, also held a rally, with the support of the Japanese Communist Party, criticizing the expansion of the operation of the Sendai nuclear power plant. ntv.co.jp reports that outgoing governor Koichi Shiota, supported by various parties, held a rally in Kagoshima City, promising to improve the local economy and family support policies. The elections promise to be very close, with a high turnout expected.