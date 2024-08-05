04 August 2024_ The recent elections for the governor of Tokyo saw a heated competition, with controversial candidates and innovative strategies. Among the most discussed figures, gubernatorial aspirant Airi Uchino has attracted attention for her provocations, while the 'NHK to protect citizens' party has attracted controversy for the sale of advertising space. Renho's defeat, supported by a civic group, highlighted changing voter preferences, with growing interest in short-form video content. The source of this information is sankei.com. The elections also highlighted the role of social media and new forms of political communication, which are transforming the Japanese electoral landscape.