Japan: Elections for the new governor of Tokyo

7 July 2024_ The polls opened on Sunday to elect the new governor of Tokyo, with the current governor Yuriko Koike challenged by the opposition represented by Renho. Koike, a former defense and environment minister, has been in office since 2016 and is expected to win a third consecutive term. Both candidates have promised to broaden support for families, with Koike proposing subsidized epidurals and Renho pledging to implement long-term fertility measures. The vote comes at a critical time for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, whose popularity has been declining. japantoday.com reports it. Voter participation could be higher than in previous elections, with a 20% increase in early voting compared to 2020.