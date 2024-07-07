Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Elections for the new governor of Tokyo

7 July 2024_ The polls opened on Sunday to elect the new governor of Tokyo, with the current governor Yuriko Koike challenged by the opposition...

Japan: Elections for the new governor of Tokyo
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

7 July 2024_ The polls opened on Sunday to elect the new governor of Tokyo, with the current governor Yuriko Koike challenged by the opposition represented by Renho. Koike, a former defense and environment minister, has been in office since 2016 and is expected to win a third consecutive term. Both candidates have promised to broaden support for families, with Koike proposing subsidized epidurals and Renho pledging to implement long-term fertility measures. The vote comes at a critical time for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, whose popularity has been declining. japantoday.com reports it. Voter participation could be higher than in previous elections, with a 20% increase in early voting compared to 2020.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it has been vote comes at Tokyo to
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza