Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Elections in Shizuoka 6, a battle between historic candidates

October 14, 2024_ Shizuoka Ward 6, which includes the city of Numazu and the Izu Peninsula, is gearing up for an intense election race. The leading...

October 14, 2024_ Shizuoka Ward 6, which includes the city of Numazu and the Izu Peninsula, is gearing up for an intense election race. The leading candidates, Takaki Kamatari of the Liberal Democratic Party and Shu Watanabe of the Constitutional Democratic Party, will face off again after a previous election in which Kamatari won by a margin of just 4,420 votes. Both candidates have already launched active campaigns, attending local events and meeting with citizens to discuss key issues such as security and disaster management. The source of this news is ntv.co.jp. The election will be held on October 15, and the race is expected to be among the most heated in Shizuoka Prefecture.

