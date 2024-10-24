Japan: Elections on the eve of a major challenge in Nagasaki

October 23, 2024_ Elections for the Japanese House of Representatives are fast approaching, with the Nagasaki 2 seat featuring a new electoral structure. Four candidates are vying for the seat, including Liberal Democratic Party candidate Kato Ryusho and Constitutional Democratic Party candidate Yamada Katsuhiko. The competition is fierce, with Kato facing criticism for a previous political financing scandal, while Yamada is looking to capitalize on it. The source of this information is ntv.co.jp. Voters in Nagasaki 2 are bracing for a crucial choice, amid political reforms and growing concern for transparency in Japanese politics.