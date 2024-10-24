Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Elections on the eve of a major challenge in Nagasaki

October 23, 2024_ Elections for the Japanese House of Representatives are fast approaching, with the Nagasaki 2 seat featuring a new electoral...

Japan: Elections on the eve of a major challenge in Nagasaki
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Elections for the Japanese House of Representatives are fast approaching, with the Nagasaki 2 seat featuring a new electoral structure. Four candidates are vying for the seat, including Liberal Democratic Party candidate Kato Ryusho and Constitutional Democratic Party candidate Yamada Katsuhiko. The competition is fierce, with Kato facing criticism for a previous political financing scandal, while Yamada is looking to capitalize on it. The source of this information is ntv.co.jp. Voters in Nagasaki 2 are bracing for a crucial choice, amid political reforms and growing concern for transparency in Japanese politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
candidate Yamada Katsuhiko seat featuring Elections for the Japanese House challenge in Nagasaki
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza