Japan: Electoral defeat for the Liberal Democratic Party in the Tokyo by-elections

9 July 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) suffered a heavy defeat in the by-election for the Tokyo metropolitan council, winning only 2 out of 8 seats. This result represents a serious blow to the ruling party, which had hoped to strengthen its political position in the Japanese capital. The by-elections were necessary to fill vacant seats in the metropolitan council, a local legislative body that governs Tokyo. The defeat could have significant repercussions on the LDP's future political strategies. This was reported by the Japanese newspaper 毎日新聞. This result could also influence the next national elections, calling into question the party's leadership.