Japan: E.Marinella celebrates 110 years of Italian elegance with exclusive events in Tokyo and Kobe

October 4, 2024_ Italian brand E.Marinella, founded in Naples in 1914, is celebrating its 110th anniversary with a series of special events in Japan. Alessandro Marinella, the fourth owner, will be there to celebrate the tradition of Italian tailoring, with events that include an exclusive pop-up and a shoe shine service. E.Marinella ties, known for their quality and refined design, have been worn by numerous prominent figures and are a symbol of Italian elegance and culture. The news was reported by asahi.com, highlighting the importance of Italian tailoring tradition in the Japanese landscape. The events will take place in various locations, offering participants the opportunity to discover the art of tie making and customize their accessories.