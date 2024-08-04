Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Japan: Enthusiasm for fencing grows after Olympic successes
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ The recent successes of the Japanese fencing team at the Paris Olympics have sparked considerable interest in this sport in the country. Enrollments for fencing courses in Tokyo increased dramatically from 2-3 monthly requests to 15 after the Olympics began. The young athletes are actively participating in practical lessons, learning fundamental techniques and participating in race simulations. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. Fencing, which includes the disciplines of épée, foil and sabre, is gaining popularity among the new generations, with the hope that new talents will emerge from the Japanese scene.

