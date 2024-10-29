Japan: Environmental commitment recognized at 30th Japan-Korea International Environment Awards

October 28, 2024_ The award ceremony of the 30th Japan-Korea International Environmental Award, which celebrates excellence in environmental protection and the fight against climate change, was held today in Seoul. Among the awardees, the Japanese NPO "Class for Everyone", operating in Sagamihara, was recognized for its efforts in the use of renewable energy through the use of firewood and solar panels. The event, organized by Mainichi Newspapers Co. and Chosun Ilbo news agency, was attended by individuals, organizations and companies that have made significant contributions to environmental sustainability in the East Asia region. The ceremony is sponsored by various Japanese ministries and the Embassy of South Korea in Japan, highlighting the importance of international cooperation on environmental issues. The award ceremony represents an important step towards raising awareness and collective action to address climate challenges in the region.