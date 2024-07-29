Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Euglena collaborates with Petronas and Italian companies for biotechnological innovation

July 28, 2024_ Japanese biotechnology company Euglena, based in Minato, Tokyo, has announced a new collaboration with Malaysian state oil company...

July 28, 2024_ Japanese biotechnology company Euglena, based in Minato, Tokyo, has announced a new collaboration with Malaysian state oil company Petronas and several Italian companies to develop sustainable technologies. This project aims to integrate Japanese and Italian expertise in the field of bioenergy, with the aim of promoting ecological and innovative practices. The synergy between Euglena and the Italian partners represents a significant step towards environmental sustainability, a topic of growing importance globally. The news was reported by oricon.co.jp. This initiative highlights the importance of international cooperation in the biotechnology sector, joining forces of Japan and Italy to address the environmental challenges of the future.

