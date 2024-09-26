Japan: Exclusive Event at Bulgari Ginza Bar with Italian Bartenders

September 25, 2024_ Bulgari Ginza Bar in Tokyo will host a special event on October 3, 2024, featuring two renowned Italian bartenders, Federico Pavan and Alessandro Vella. During the evening, guests will be able to enjoy cocktails inspired by Italian elegance, created in collaboration with local bartender Simone Chan Brone. This event represents a unique opportunity to enjoy the fusion of British sophistication and Italian elegance, in an environment that celebrates cocktail culture. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp. Bulgari Ginza Bar, located on the 10th floor of the Bulgari Ginza Tower, is known for its sophisticated atmosphere and a menu that reflects the art of Italian mixology.