Japan: FALCONERI inaugurates its first flagship store in Osaka with an exclusive event

September 25, 2024_ FALCONERI, the prestigious Italian cashmere brand, opened its first flagship store in Osaka on August 9, 2024, located in the heart of Shinsaibashi shopping. The store offers a wide range of products for men and women, in an elegant and relaxed environment, with interiors that reflect Italian design. To celebrate the opening, an event was held on September 19 with the participation of well-known influencers and a talk show hosted by fashion editor Yoshifumi Aoki, who shared tips on how to choose FALCONERI garments. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of the Italian brand in the Japanese market. FALCONERI is known for its use of high-quality natural materials and its commitment to the Italian artisan tradition.