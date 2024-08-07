Japan: FALCONERI opens its first flagship store in Osaka

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:02
07 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ FALCONERI, the prestigious Italian cashmere brand, will inaugurate its first flagship store in Osaka on 9 August 2024, located in the heart of Shinsaibashi shopping. The store will offer a wide range of products for men and women, in an elegant environment characterized by beige tones and wooden furnishings. FALCONERI is renowned for the use of high-quality natural materials and its timeless design, with particular attention to detail and traditional Italian craftsmanship. The news was reported by fashiontrend.jp, underlining the expansion of the Italian brand in Japan. Visitors will be able to enjoy a unique shopping experience, with particular attention to the quality and comfort of cashmere garments.

