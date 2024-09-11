Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: FALCONERI opens its first store in Fukuoka, bringing Italian elegance to Kyushu

September 10, 2024_ Italian cashmere brand FALCONERI opens its first store in Fukuoka, marking a major expansion in Japan. FALCONERI is known for its...

Japan: FALCONERI opens its first store in Fukuoka, bringing Italian elegance to Kyushu
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Italian cashmere brand FALCONERI opens its first store in Fukuoka, marking a major expansion in Japan. FALCONERI is known for its use of high-quality natural materials and craftsmanship, offering timeless designs in a wide range of colors. To celebrate the opening, customers will receive special gifts from September 14 to 16, celebrating the brand's arrival in Kyushu. The news was reported by 30min.jp, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in Japan. FALCONERI, part of the ONIVERSE group, is already present in several Japanese cities, bringing a touch of Italian elegance to the local market.

