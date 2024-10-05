Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Families Divided Ahead of US Presidential Election

October 5, 2024_ With the US presidential election just a month away, Japanese families are facing diverging opinions about the candidates. The...

Japan: Families Divided Ahead of US Presidential Election
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ With the US presidential election just a month away, Japanese families are facing diverging opinions about the candidates. The competition between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party is intensifying, which is also influencing family discussions in Japan. The differences in opinion reflect the political and social tensions that characterize the American electoral landscape. This phenomenon highlights how the US elections can also have international repercussions, involving Japanese families in a global debate. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The US presidential election is an event of great importance, not only for the United States, but also for Japan, which maintains strong political and economic ties with the North American country.

