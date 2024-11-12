Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Japan: Fendi celebrates Christmas with a dedicated website and exclusive products

November 12, 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has announced the opening of an official website for the Christmas...

12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has announced the opening of an official website for the Christmas holidays, offering exclusive products and special content. Among the novelties, there are LINE stamps created by the Japanese artist Tarout, inspired by the artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi, and icons of the house such as the Baguette and Peekaboo bags. This initiative aims to make the holiday season even more special, with unique and fun gifts for customers. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Japanese luxury scene. Fendi invites everyone to experience an unforgettable Christmas with its exclusive creations.

in Evidenza