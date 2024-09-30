Japan: Fendi Launches 'Cashmere Made to Order' Service in Osaka

September 30, 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has renewed its 'Cashmere Made to Order' service to celebrate the opening of its store on the third floor of Hankyu Men's Osaka on September 27, 2024. This service allows customers to customize high-quality cashmere garments, choosing from 18 colors and 8 styles, with customization options such as the 'FF' logo and initials. Each piece is made by expert Italian artisans, ensuring a unique and high-quality product, delivered in approximately 10 weeks. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting Fendi's commitment to bringing Italian craftsmanship to Japan, offering an exclusive customization experience to its customers.