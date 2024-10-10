October 9, 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand, will unveil the campaign for its iconic "Peekaboo" bag for the Fall/Winter 2024 season tomorrow. The campaign was graced by Japanese celebrities such as actress Haruna Kawaguchi and Snow Man member Ren Meguro. Kawaguchi chose the new "Peekaboo Soft" version, while Meguro opted for the "Peekaboo ISeeU Small" model, both exemplifying Italian craftsmanship. The "Peekaboo" bag, launched in 2008, is known for its versatile and playful design, which reflects the timeless elegance of Made in Italy. The news was reported by okinawatimes.co.jp. Fendi continues to consolidate its presence in Japan, a key luxury market, through collaborations with influential figures in local pop culture.