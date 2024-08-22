Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Japan: Fendi Opens New Boutique In Hong Kong Inspired By Rome

August 21, 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has opened a new store in Canton Road, Hong Kong, an area known for its...

August 21, 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has opened a new store in Canton Road, Hong Kong, an area known for its high-end boutiques. The new 288-square-meter space reflects Roman aesthetics, with travertine architectural elements that recall the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana. Inside, visitors can admire fine materials and a design that combines tradition and modernity, with details that highlight the famous 'FF' logo. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the global impact of the Fendi brand and its continued connection with its Italian roots. The store represents a harmonious dialogue between Italian cultural heritage and contemporary innovation.

