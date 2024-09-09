Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Fendi opens new store in Osaka inspired by Rome

September 9, 2024_ Fendi recently opened its new store in Osaka, Japan, following its latest global concept, with a design that recalls the brand's...

Japan: Fendi opens new store in Osaka inspired by Rome
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 9, 2024_ Fendi recently opened its new store in Osaka, Japan, following its latest global concept, with a design that recalls the brand's Roman roots. The 500-square-meter store offers a wide range of products, including leather goods, ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories for men and women. Featuring premium materials and exquisite tailoring, Fendi's Fall/Winter 2024 collection expresses a balance between urban living and more bucolic lifestyles. A visit from vocal group M!LK member Yuto Sano highlighted the new store's appeal, as reported by highsnobiety.jp. Fendi continues to combine tradition and innovation, offering a high-class shopping experience in the heart of Osaka.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Osaka store in Osaka Fendi recently global concept
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza