September 9, 2024_ Fendi recently opened its new store in Osaka, Japan, following its latest global concept, with a design that recalls the brand's Roman roots. The 500-square-meter store offers a wide range of products, including leather goods, ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories for men and women. Featuring premium materials and exquisite tailoring, Fendi's Fall/Winter 2024 collection expresses a balance between urban living and more bucolic lifestyles. A visit from vocal group M!LK member Yuto Sano highlighted the new store's appeal, as reported by highsnobiety.jp. Fendi continues to combine tradition and innovation, offering a high-class shopping experience in the heart of Osaka.