Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Japan: Fendi opens new store in Osaka inspired by Rome

28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has opened a new store on the third floor of Hankyu Men’s Osaka. The boutique, which covers an area of approximately 56.5 square meters, was designed with the historicity and elegance of the Italian capital in mind, presenting a selection of men’s high fashion items. Among the new features, the store offers the exclusive 'Cashmere Made to Order' service and a range of customized products, including the famous 'Peekaboo' bag. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the impact of Italian culture in the Japanese market. Visitors can now experience the unique luxury and creativity of Fendi directly in Osaka.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
