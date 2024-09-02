Japan: Fendi presents new 'Fendi Siesta' collection in Tokyo

02 September 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection during a fashion show in Tokyo, presenting the 'Fendi Siesta' luggage. This innovative duffle bag, featuring a versatile and handcrafted design, comes in three sizes and celebrates the brand's tradition of excellence. The 'Selleria' version of the bag, which boasts haute couture details, is a tribute to Fendi's 100-year history, with a focus on Italian craftsmanship. The news was reported by fashiontrend.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion also in the Japanese market. The collection will be available in Fendi stores and online from September 2024.