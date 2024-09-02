Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Fendi presents new 'Fendi Siesta' collection in Tokyo

02 September 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection during a fashion...

Japan: Fendi presents new 'Fendi Siesta' collection in Tokyo
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 September 2024_ Fendi, the prestigious Italian luxury brand based in Rome, has unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection during a fashion show in Tokyo, presenting the 'Fendi Siesta' luggage. This innovative duffle bag, featuring a versatile and handcrafted design, comes in three sizes and celebrates the brand's tradition of excellence. The 'Selleria' version of the bag, which boasts haute couture details, is a tribute to Fendi's 100-year history, with a focus on Italian craftsmanship. The news was reported by fashiontrend.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion also in the Japanese market. The collection will be available in Fendi stores and online from September 2024.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fashion Italian Fendi Siesta fashion show
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza