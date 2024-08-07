Japan: Fendi presents the new autumn/winter collection with the Japanese actor Meguro Ren

06 August 2024_ Fendi has launched a promotional video for its autumn/winter 2024 collection, featuring Japanese actor Meguro Ren, brand ambassador in Japan. In the video, Meguro explores the streets of Milan and Florence wearing garments from the new collection, which combines urban design and details inspired by nature. The collection includes iconic pieces such as the 'Peekaboo Soft' and jackets with the 'FF' logo, highlighting the elegance and creativity of the Italian brand. The news was reported by classy-online.jp. Fendi continues to strengthen its connection with Japan, celebrating the beauty of Italian cities through fashion.