Japan: Ferrari Unveils Pop-Up Bar in Shinjuku to Celebrate Italian Wine

September 4, 2024_ Italian winery Ferrari will open a pop-up bar at Champagne Bar 'The Stand' at Isetan Shinjuku from September 11 to 24, 2024. During this event, visitors will be able to taste a selection of Ferrari sparkling wines, including 'Ferrari Hommage', chosen as the official wine for the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. In addition, from September 18, there will be an exhibition dedicated to Italy, with the sale of Ferrari products and special food pairings. Ferrari, founded in 1902 in Trentino, is renowned for its production of high-quality sparkling wines and is a symbol of Italian excellence in the world. The news was reported by jiji.com. This event offers a unique opportunity to appreciate Italian culture and flavors in Tokyo.