Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Fiat celebrates the 67th anniversary of the New 500 with special events

1 July 2024_ Stellantis Japan announced the launch of the 'THANK YOU! 500' to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the New 500 by Fiat. From 1 to 31...

Japan: Fiat celebrates the 67th anniversary of the New 500 with special events
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

1 July 2024_ Stellantis Japan announced the launch of the 'THANK YOU! 500' to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the New 500 by Fiat. From 1 to 31 July 2024, participants will be able to win a 'Fiat Original Picture Plate' through a draw. During the same period, it will be possible to take part in a quiz on X (formerly Twitter) to win sets of original Fiat gadgets. Furthermore, a competition on Instagram will allow you to see your greeting messages published on the official Fiat website. Goo-net.com reports it. The celebration also includes the 'TANTI AUGURI 500 FESTA' event from 13 to 15 July, where visitors will be able to admire Fiat 500 models in Japanese showrooms.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Fiat celebrates reports it FIAT be
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza