Japan: Fiat celebrates the 67th anniversary of the New 500 with special events

1 July 2024_ Stellantis Japan announced the launch of the 'THANK YOU! 500' to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the New 500 by Fiat. From 1 to 31 July 2024, participants will be able to win a 'Fiat Original Picture Plate' through a draw. During the same period, it will be possible to take part in a quiz on X (formerly Twitter) to win sets of original Fiat gadgets. Furthermore, a competition on Instagram will allow you to see your greeting messages published on the official Fiat website. Goo-net.com reports it. The celebration also includes the 'TANTI AUGURI 500 FESTA' event from 13 to 15 July, where visitors will be able to admire Fiat 500 models in Japanese showrooms.