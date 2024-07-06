Japan: Financial scandal involves Kawasaki Heavy Industries and the Navy

July 5, 2024_ Kawasaki Heavy Industries has been embroiled in a financial scandal involving the purchase of goods for Japanese Navy submarine crew members. Investigations revealed that the company created slush funds through fictitious transactions with several suppliers, accumulating over 100 million yen per year. These funds have been almost completely used up, and it is suspected that the practice began at least ten years ago. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. Authorities are now examining further details to understand the full scope of the case and its legal implications.