Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Financial scandal involves Kawasaki Heavy Industries and the Navy

July 5, 2024_ Kawasaki Heavy Industries has been embroiled in a financial scandal involving the purchase of goods for Japanese Navy submarine crew...

Japan: Financial scandal involves Kawasaki Heavy Industries and the Navy
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ Kawasaki Heavy Industries has been embroiled in a financial scandal involving the purchase of goods for Japanese Navy submarine crew members. Investigations revealed that the company created slush funds through fictitious transactions with several suppliers, accumulating over 100 million yen per year. These funds have been almost completely used up, and it is suspected that the practice began at least ten years ago. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. Authorities are now examining further details to understand the full scope of the case and its legal implications.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kawasaki Heavy Industries been embroiled been Kawasaki Heavy Industries has
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza