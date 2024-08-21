Japan: First Armani Café opens in Omotesando with a tribute to Japanese culture

Cerca nel sito
 
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ On September 6, 2024, Tokyo will host the opening of "Giorgio Armani Omotesando", which will include the first "Armani Café" in Japan. This new space, which represents the fourth opening of the café worldwide after Cannes, Dubai and Doha, will offer a unique shopping experience in an environment that celebrates the dialogue between Japanese culture and Italian design. The store, which extends over two floors, will present a selection of elegant clothing and accessories, as well as an area dedicated to bespoke services. The news was reported by ignite.jp, highlighting the importance of this event for the Milanese brand and its connection with Japanese tradition. Visitors will also be able to enjoy creative and refined dishes at the café, making the experience even more exclusive.

