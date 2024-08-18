Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Japan: First debris sampling trial begins at Fukushima plant

August 18, 2024_ The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has begun its first test of debris collection during decommissioning operations. This step...

Japan: First debris sampling trial begins at Fukushima plant
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has begun its first test of debris collection during decommissioning operations. This step represents a major advance in the long process of decommissioning the plant, which was hit by a disaster in 2011. Authorities hope that the debris collection will speed up the decommissioning operations and ensure the safety of the surrounding area, 毎日新聞 (Mainichi) reported. The Fukushima Daiichi plant, located in Fukushima Prefecture, was severely damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, leading to one of the worst nuclear crises in history.

