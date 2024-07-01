Japan: First Japanese woman referee at the Kendo World Championships in Milan

1 July 2024_ For the first time in the history of the Kendo World Championships, a Japanese woman will be among the referees. Chieko Yano, teacher at the Japanese School of Brussels, has been selected to participate in the tournament which will be held in Milan from 4 July. Yano, originally from Shimane Prefecture, has dedicated her life to Kendo, demonstrating great skill and dedication. Her participation represents an important step forward for gender equality in sport. Asahi.com reports it. The event in Milan will be an opportunity to celebrate Japanese culture and Kendo on an international level.