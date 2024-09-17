Cerca nel sito
 
September 17, 2024_ The first campaign rally for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) primaries was held in Nagoya, with a record nine candidates....

Japan: First Liberal Democratic Party primary rally in Nagoya
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ The first campaign rally for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) primaries was held in Nagoya, with a record nine candidates. During the event, candidates presented their political visions and proposals for Japan's future, attracting a large crowd despite strict security measures. Among the attendees were Sanae Takaichi, former Minister of Economy, and Shinjiro Koizumi, former Minister of Environment, who stressed the importance of economic growth and political reform. The source of this news is ntv.co.jp. Voting to elect the new LDP president will be held on September 27, 2024.

