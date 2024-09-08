Japan: First Onigiri Summit Celebrates Rice and Japanese Culture

September 8, 2024_ The first Onigiri Summit, an event dedicated to the famous Japanese rice and its iconic onigiri, the famous rice balls, was held in Tokyo. During the summit, Yumiko Ukon, owner of the Onigiri Bongo shop, expressed her wish to be reincarnated as an onigiri, emphasizing the importance of love and passion in preparing this dish. The Onigiri Society, which organized the event, highlighted the need to make onigiri better known abroad, comparing it to other Japanese specialties such as sushi and ramen. The news was reported by japantimes.co.jp, highlighting the cultural and gastronomic importance of this food in Japan. The summit also included discussions on how to promote Japanese rice globally, with the aim of supporting the country's agricultural industry.