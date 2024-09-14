Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Japan: First 'Pistachio Festival' Coming to Tokyo with Sicilian Specialties

Japan: First 'Pistachio Festival' Coming to Tokyo with Sicilian Specialties
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ From November 1 to 4, 2024, Tokyo will host the first 'Pistachio Festival', an event dedicated to Sicilian pistachio delicacies. The event, organized by AMT PROJECT, is inspired by the traditional 'Sagra del Pistacchio' in Bronte, Sicily, and will feature a variety of dishes and drinks that celebrate this prized ingredient. Visitors will be able to enjoy specialties such as pistachio coffee and Sicilian cannoli, in an atmosphere that promises to appeal to both pistachio lovers and fans of Italian culture. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian gastronomy in Japan. The event will take place at Shinjuku Southern Terrace, a central and lively location in Tokyo.

