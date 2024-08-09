Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: First Public Viewing of Italian Opera in Tokyo

August 08, 2024_ Tokyo will host the event "HIBIYA CLASSICS" from September 12 to 16, 2024, which includes the first public viewing in Japan of the...

Japan: First Public Viewing of Italian Opera in Tokyo
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 08, 2024_ Tokyo will host the event "HIBIYA CLASSICS" from September 12 to 16, 2024, which includes the first public viewing in Japan of the "Italia Opera Academy" conducted by maestro Riccardo Muti. This event, which will take place at Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, will offer the opportunity to attend classical music and opera performances, making Italian art accessible to a wider audience. The initiative aims to promote Italian opera culture and support young artists, creating a link between Italy and Japan through music. The news is reported by afpbb.com. The event represents an important opportunity to celebrate Italian art and its influence on an international level.

