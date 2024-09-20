Japan: First Sicilian Pistachio Festival Opens in Shinjuku

September 19, 2024_ The organizing committee of the pistachio festival announced the first edition of the event, which will be held from November 1 to 4, 2024, at Southern Terrace in Shinjuku, Tokyo. This festival will celebrate the Sicilian pistachio, a high-quality product known for its unique flavor and versatility in cuisine. During the event, visitors will be able to taste a variety of gourmet dishes prepared with Sicilian pistachios, thus promoting Italian food culture in Japan. The event is an important opportunity to introduce Italian specialties to the Japanese public, as reported by getnews.jp. The festival aims to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Japan, offering a unique and engaging culinary experience.