Japan: Florence celebrates Italian art with an exhibition in Tokyo

October 11, 2024_ Florence, the birthplace of the Renaissance, will host an exhibition dedicated to Italian art at the Tokyo National Museum, starting October 15, 2024. The exhibition will feature works by Florentine artists, including Botticelli and Michelangelo, offering Japanese visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian history and culture. The exhibition aims to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Japan, highlighting the enduring influence of Italian art in the world. The event was organized in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Tokyo National Museum, as reported by gifu-np.co.jp. The exhibition will be accompanied by collateral events, including lectures and workshops, to deepen the knowledge of Italian art and culture.