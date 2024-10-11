Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Florence celebrates Italian art with an exhibition in Tokyo

October 11, 2024_ Florence, the birthplace of the Renaissance, will host an exhibition dedicated to Italian art at the Tokyo National Museum,...

Japan: Florence celebrates Italian art with an exhibition in Tokyo
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Florence, the birthplace of the Renaissance, will host an exhibition dedicated to Italian art at the Tokyo National Museum, starting October 15, 2024. The exhibition will feature works by Florentine artists, including Botticelli and Michelangelo, offering Japanese visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian history and culture. The exhibition aims to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Japan, highlighting the enduring influence of Italian art in the world. The event was organized in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Tokyo National Museum, as reported by gifu-np.co.jp. The exhibition will be accompanied by collateral events, including lectures and workshops, to deepen the knowledge of Italian art and culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
and Japan highlighting the enduring influence of Italian host celebrates Italian
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza