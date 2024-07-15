Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Football event for post-earthquake reconstruction in Noto

Japan: Football event for post-earthquake reconstruction in Noto
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ On July 14, the fourth event of the 'JFA・Kirin Big Smile Field' reconstruction project, organized by the Japan Football Association (JFA) and Kirin Holdings, was held at Misaki Middle School in Suzu. The event saw the participation of Japanese national team coach Hajime Moriyasu and former player Seiichiro Maki, who played 'walking football' with around 80 residents of the areas affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on 1 January 2024. The initiative aims to bring smiles and create community bonds through football, involving people of all ages and abilities. According to mainichi.jp, Moriyasu expressed his joy at seeing the energy and smiles of the participants. JFA and Kirin will continue to organize similar events to support communities affected by natural disasters.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
