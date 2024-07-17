July 17, 2024_ A former Japanese government official accused of stealing classified information has been acquitted by a court. The court decided to dismiss the charges due to insufficient evidence. The case had attracted great media attention, highlighting the problems related to the management of sensitive information. The court's decision could have significant implications for future similar investigations. This was reported by the Japanese newspaper 毎日新聞. The ruling highlights the importance of concrete evidence to proceed with such serious charges.