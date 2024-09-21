September 21, 2024_ A former Japanese lawmaker has testified about the use of black funds in politics, revealing details about how the money was spent. His testimony highlights the lack of transparency in the management of political funding, raising questions about the legality of such practices. This development could intensify calls for greater transparency in political funding in Japan. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The issue of black funds is a sensitive issue in Japan, where financial transparency is often questioned.