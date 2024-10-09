Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Former Prime Minister Naoto Kan Announces Retirement from Politics After 44 Years




09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 8, 2024_ Naoto Kan, former Japanese prime minister, announced his retirement from politics at a press conference on October 8, 2024, ahead of the upcoming dissolution of the House of Representatives. During the meeting, Kan reflected on his long political career, defending his actions during the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident and encouraging young members of the Constitutional Democratic Party to fight for a change of government. He also criticized the culture of money within the Liberal Democratic Party, expressing concern about the current political situation in Japan. The news was reported by tokyo-np.co.jp. Kan, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2011, is known for his handling of the Fukushima crisis and his commitment to promoting renewable energy.

