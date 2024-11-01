Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Former Tokyo Electric Power Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata Dies

October 21, 2024_ Tsunehisa Katsumata, former president of Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), has passed away at the age of 84. Katsumata was in charge...

Japan: Former Tokyo Electric Power Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata Dies
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Tsunehisa Katsumata, former president of Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), has passed away at the age of 84. Katsumata was in charge during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. His death was announced and his funeral was held privately with his family. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting his important role in managing the nuclear crisis. TEPCO is the Japanese power company responsible for the Fukushima plant, which suffered a major accident following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
