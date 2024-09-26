Japan: FREAK'S STORE presents the new TATRAS collection with an Italian touch

September 25, 2024_ FREAK'S STORE has launched a new collection in collaboration with the Italian brand TATRAS, available in its stores and online. Among the exclusive models, the ILVA, made of faux fur, and the BARBRA, which was a great success last year, stand out. TATRAS, founded in Milan in 2007, is known for its elegant down jackets that combine functionality and refined design, using high-quality materials from Poland and Italy. The news was reported by bunshun.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in the Japanese market. FREAK'S STORE, in operation since 1986, continues to promote a lifestyle rich in culture and creativity, bringing Italian elegance to Japan.