Japan: Furla launches a special edition of the GIOVE bag in collaboration with Japanese artists

7 August 2024_ Furla, a historic Italian brand founded in 1927 in Bologna, presents a new limited edition of its iconic GIOVE bag, created in collaboration with the illustrator Shogo Sekine and the graphic designer Letterboy. This collection celebrates the strength and positivity of women, with designs that incorporate symbolic elements linked to Italy, such as the 'F' logo and the founding year '1927'. The bags will be available at a pop-up store in Osaka and Tokyo from August 14 to 20, 2024, with special events including Letterboy's presence for a customization service. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in the world of Japanese fashion.